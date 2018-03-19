News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Couple devastated after Facebook post reveals newly-renovated home had been destroyed in bushfire
Couple make devastating bushfire discovery on neighbour's Facebook

Stitch in time saves MP hundreds

Paul Osborne
AAP /

It's a major cost for many new couples, but federal MP Tim Wilson didn't have to dip into his pocket for wedding outfits.

Liberal MP Tim Wilson has declared a raft of wedding gifts in his pecuniary interest register.

Liberal MP Tim Wilson has declared a raft of wedding gifts in his pecuniary interest register.

The Liberal MP for Goldstein has declared on his pecuniary interest register two suits, four shirts and two pairs of chinos for him and his partner Ryan Bolger.

The clothes were provided by InStitchu, which began in 2011 as the brainchild of James Wakefield and Robin McGowan who left lucrative investment careers to go into customised high-quality clothing.

Mr Wilson also declared a wedding present of 18 bottles of custom celebratory gin from Four Pillars distillery in Victoria's Yarra Valley.

Back To Top
feedback