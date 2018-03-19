Australian giant of HIV research dies

The academic and medical research community is mourning the loss of Australian pioneering HIV researcher, Scientia Professor David Cooper.

Dr Cooper, inaugural director of the Kirby Institute at UNSW, died on Sunday after a short illness leaving behind his wife Dorrie and daughters Becky and Ilana. He was 69.

He diagnosed some of the first cases of HIV in Australia and has been remembered as a giant in the research field and passionate LGBTI health advocate.

Dr Justin Koonin, president of ACON - a health promotion organisation specialising in HIV prevention, HIV support and LGBTI health - says Dr Cooper's lifelong dedication to people living with HIV improved countless lives.

"David's contribution to the health and wellbeing of people affected by HIV and LGBTI people has been immeasurable," he said in a statement on Monday.

"We have all benefited from his uncompromising principles and integrity, his passion, his fierce intelligence and intellect, his pioneering spirit and his compassion."

Michael Kirby, a close friend, said it was Dr Cooper's huge intellect and heart that made him a leader in the global response to the AIDS epidemic.