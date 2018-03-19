News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dad fined for choking daughter's 'bully' (clone 39566789)
Dad's message to parents after he choked stepdaughter's 14yo 'bully'

Hunt fined but free to play for Qld Reds

Vince Rugari
AAP /

Karmichael Hunt is free to play for the Queensland Reds but has been fined $10,000 after Rugby Australia completed their investigation into his arrest late last year.

0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
1:27

Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
0302_1800_ADL-Footy
1:27

One phone call 'could have saved teen's life’ after collapse
Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
5:08

Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
0228_1800_MEL-CopsPatrol
0:32

Opposition expected to announce campaign promise to have police patrol shopping centres
0227_1800_MEL-Cops
2:05

Senior Victorian police officer resigns over online remarks
0226_1800_wa_texting
1:49

Penalties for texting while driving under review
1230_1800_SYD-Hunt
2:28

Karmichael Hunt arrested on cocaine charges
Video shows burning suspect package on London underground train
0:37

Video shows burning suspect package on London underground train
Mother, son found dead in Sydney home
1:07

Mother, son found dead in Sydney home
0430_1800_PER-SerialKillers
1:42

Police admit Claremont killings investigation failure
 

It was found Hunt committed a "low-level breach" of RA's player code of conduct, according to a statement from the governing body, who also issued him a four-match suspension.

But the 31-year-old has already served that ban, having voluntarily stood down from all rugby duties since the December 30 incident in Fortitude Valley.

It means he is technically available for selection for this weekend's clash with the Stormers in Cape Town.

Hunt will also be placed on an illicit drug target testing program for 12 months and instructed to undergo any drug treatment and education programs deemed necessary by RA.

However, it remains unclear when - or even if - Hunt will return to training with the Reds.

Reports from overseas in recent weeks suggest the triple-code star has been shopped around to European rugby clubs and the Queensland Rugby Union is understood to be heavily reluctant to welcome him back into the fold.

Whether coach Brad Thorn, who has overseen a remarkable turnaround in Queensland's Super Rugby fortunes this season, is eager to do so is another question entirely.

"Rugby Australia has run this investigation and has determined the penalties announced today," QRU chief executive Richard Barker said.

"The QRU is working with Rugby Australia to understand the implications of today's announcement for the QRU."

Hunt was fined $600 in total by a Brisbane court last month after pleading guilty to possessing Xanax and contravening a police direction.

Another charge of cocaine possession was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Hunt was fined $30,000, stripped of the Queensland vice-captaincy, suspended for six weeks and told to undergo counselling after pleading guilty to four counts of cocaine possession in 2015.

"We take all matters of off-field behaviour seriously," RA CEO Raelene Castle said.

"In arriving at today's outcome, we've considered the judgement of the court and all the evidence we had available relating to Karmichael's arrest, as well as considering the damage that the very public nature of his arrest and the subsequent speculation has inflicted on the game."

Hunt's $10,000 fine will be paid to the Australian Rugby Foundation and will be spent on community rugby initiatives.

Back To Top