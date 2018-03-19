ANZ stands by loan to scammed pensioner

ANZ stands by its decision to loan $50,000 to a 71-year-old pensioner who fell victim to a scam and cannot afford the repayments.

The Royal Commission in Melbourne has heard a pensioner can't afford a loan he took out over a scam.

Financial services royal commissioner Kenneth Hayne QC has pressed an ANZ executive on whether the bank stands by the decision to give Robert Regan the loan.

"Do you stand by the decision to make the loan to Mr Regan?" Mr Hayne asked senior ANZ executive William Ranken on Monday.

Mr Ranken, who is responsible for ANZ's $265 billion home loan portfolio, said the decision was in line with the bank's procedures.

"With the information that we had available at the time, and applying the policies and procedures that we apply for those types of loans at the time, it was in accordance with our policies and procedures," Mr Ranken said.

Mr Hayne said, "I want to give you this last chance: do you stand by that decision?"

Mr Ranken replied: "In hindsight, it's hard to have that, you know, make that clear delineation.

"At the time, with the same information available to us, the same decision would be made."

The inquiry heard Mr Regan took out the loan thinking he was helping a British woman bring gold to Australia, but instead he ended up getting scammed and was left with loan repayments so big he's relying on food parcels to survive.

The now 72-year-old used a mortgage broker to take out an ANZ loan last year, using his home as security.

He told the banking royal commission on Friday that income and expenditure figures used by his broker to get the loan approved were wrong.