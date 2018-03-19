De Goey training after drink-drive AFL ban

Jordan De Goey has re-emerged with Collingwood's seniors and is on track for a round two debut after his lamentable AFL pre-season.

Jordan De Goey (right) on the bench for the Magpies during pre-season in February.

The talented 22-year-old ran laps at Olympic Park on Monday and, according to teammate Adam Treloar, will challenge for the team to face GWS Giants in a fortnight if he can overcome a minor hamstring complaint.

"We want great people at the footy club. That is him," Treloar said.

"If he can learn from his mistakes ... because he's such an important player to us and an important person to us, we'll welcome him back with open arms."

De Goey was suspended indefinitely after failing a random breath test last month, recording a blood alcohol reading of double the legal limit.

The offence came after the club imposed a three-match ban last year for injuring his hand in a bar fight.

After last month's indiscretion, De Goey pledged to stop drinking.

The Magpies issued a statement saying De Goey would be stood him down until he "convinced his peers and coaches that meaningful change has occurred".

Treloar said he'd "had nothing to do" with De Goey while he trained with the reserves, but was glad to see him return.

"Once he's back after his little hammy he'll be fine. He'll be ready to go and I think he's going to have an awesome season," Treloar said.

"If he can train this week then potentially (he'll be back for) round two.

"I hope so because he's so important to us."

De Goey's return will come too late for Saturday night's season-opener against Hawthorn.

The two heavyweight clubs missed the finals last year and are both considered dark horses to make the September action in 2018.

Treloar said round one wasn't make or break for any club, but the Magpies were eager to get their season off to a winning start.

"We plan on getting the four points," he said.

"The last couple of years we haven't gotten off to a good start and it has really set our season up for being inconsistent.

"The belief within the group is enormous.

"We know if we play to our strengths and what we focused on over the break ... the sky is the limit.

"There's no reason why we won't have an awesome season."