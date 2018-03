Wellington, March 19, 2018 (AFP) - - Northern Bulls prop Conraad Van Vuuren was suspended for three weeks Monday for a high tackle on Waikato Chiefs' fullback Damian McKenzie.

Van Vuuren was sinbinned over the incident in the 67th minute of the Bulls' 41-28 loss and pleaded guilty before the SANZAAR judiciary to making a dangerous tackle.

He will miss the Bulls matches against Canterbury Crusaders, Western Stormers and Coastal Sharks.

