36er Childress cleared of shoulder damage

Adelaide 36ers import Josh Childress is a chance to play in game three of the NBL grand final series after being cleared of serious injury.

Scans on Adelaide 36er Josh Childress have shown no structural damage to his injured left shoulder.

Childress hurt his left shoulder in Adelaide's win on Sunday against Melbourne United which squared the title series at one-all.

Scans on Monday showed no structural damage to Childress' shoulder, the 36ers say.

"Childress will undergo reassessment during the week to determine whether he is fit to play on Friday night," the club said in a statement.

The US import landed heavily on his left shoulder after driving to the basket in the final quarter of Adelaide's home win on Sunday.

Childress left the court and didn't return as the 36ers beat Melbourne by 15 points to level the series.

Adelaide will travel to Melbourne to play United in game three on Friday night.

Game four in the series will be played in Adelaide on Sunday with the deciding match, if needed, scheduled in Melbourne on March 31.