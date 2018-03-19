Park smashes field for Founders Cup win

Inbee Park spoiled Laura Davies' bid to become the oldest winner in LPGA Tour history, pulling away from the 54-year-old Englishwoman on Sunday to win the Founders Cup

Park closed with a five-under 67 in cool and breezy conditions at Desert Ridge for her 19th LPGA Tour victory and first in a little over a year.

The 29-year-old South Korean star finished at 19-under 269, a day after revealing she was 50-50 about retiring before returning from a long break.

"The reason that I am competing and playing is because I want to win and because I want to contend in golf tournaments," Park said.

"This week definitely proved me I can win and contend and play some pain-free golf."

Davies, three strokes behind Park before entering the final round, bogeyed the last for a 69 to finish five strokes back in a tie for second with Ariya Jutanugarn and Marina Alex.

Davies missed a chance to shatter the LPGA Tour's age record set by Beth Daniel in the 2003 Canadian Women's Open at 46 years, eight months, 29 days. She won the last of her 20 LPGA Tour titles in 2001.

"Now people might stop asking me when I'm going to retire," Davies said.

"I can just say, 'Well, I finished second last week.' That's the good bit. People are off my back now. I can just go and play and see if I can have a few more top-10 finishes this year."

Park pulled away on the back nine with four consecutive birdies. She started the run with a 15-footer from the fringe on the par-4 12th, made a curling 10-foot try on the par-4 13th, a 20-footer on the par-3 14th and got up-and-down from the left greenside bunker on the par-5 15th.

Park won in her second start after the long break following the Women's British Open in August. She returned two weeks ago in Singapore for her title defence.

Jutanugarn had a 70 to tie for second for the second straight year.

Alex closed with a 68 for the best finish of her career. She chipped in for eagle on 15, but bogeyed the 18th to fall into the tie for second.

Michelle Wie and Jessica Korda struggled on the weekend, each closing with a 72. Korda tied for 26th at eight under, a stroke ahead of Wie.

Korda won three weeks ago in Thailand in her return from jaw surgery, and Wie was coming off a victory in the Singapore event.

The best of the Australians were Rebecca Artis (even par - tied 46th) and Katherine Kirk (one over - tied 47th).