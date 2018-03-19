Hugh Bowman passes test ahead of return

Champion jockey Hugh Bowman has passed a mandatory cognitive test after suffering concussion in a race fall and has rides in all five Group One events at the Golden Slipper meeting.

Hugh Bowman will be back for the Slipper after suffering concussion in a fall from Performer (r).

He will partner Winx as she attempts a world record 17th Group One win in the George Ryder Stakes at Rosehill on Saturday and will be aboard her Chris Waller-trained stablemate Performer in the $3.5 million Golden Slipper.

Performer is the colt who caused Bowman's problems when he made a sudden step to the left in the Todman Stakes on March 10 and the jockey landed on his head.

The colt has since trialled in blinkers and is on the third line of Slipper betting at $7 behind Sunlight ($3.50) and Written By ($5) ahead of Tuesday's declaration of the final field and barrier draw.

Bowman's other Group One rides are D'Argento in the Rosehill Guineas, Le Romain in The Galaxy and Prized Icon in the Ranvet Stakes.