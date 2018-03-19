Summit considers gender equality in region

Melbourne will host the first gathering of Southeast Asian policymakers to promote gender equality across the region, the federal government has announced.

The high-level dialogue to take place from April 17 to 19 is the first government action stemming from a special meeting of Association of South East Asian Nations members held in Sydney over the weekend.

"The high-level dialogue will focus on the intersection of regional security challenges, human rights, and the women, peace and security agenda," Minister for Women Kelly O'Dwyer said in a statement on Monday.