China elects Heliongjiang governor to run new Ministry of Natural Resources

BEIJING (Reuters) - Lu Hao, the governor of China's northern Heilongjiang province, was elected to run the planned new Ministry of Natural Resources, while the current ministers for agriculture and environmental protection were voted in to run their expanded ministries.

The nominations and elections were read out at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday during a parliamentary session, with journalists in attendance.

Last week, China announced sweeping government reforms, with the creation and expansion of several new ministries aimed at making policymaking more efficient.

Lu was vice-mayor of Beijing for five years until 2008 and he was the first secretary of China's Youth League from 2008 to 2013, when he became governor of northern-most province Heilongjiang.

The Ministry of Natural Resources will replace the Ministry of Land & Resources, State Oceanic Administration (SOA) and the national surveying and mapping bureau.

Li Ganjie, head of the Ministry for Environmental Protection (MEP), will take over the reins of the new Ministry of Ecological Environment, which will absorb the MEP and take on duties overseeing river, marine and soil pollution as well as climate change held by other ministries and departments.

Han Changfu has been agriculture minister since 2009 and will head the new Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, which will oversee policy on agriculture, rural areas and its people.



