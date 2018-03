Capital city home prices were down on average by 0.1 per cent last week, while the number of auctions surge.

Nearly 3,100 homes went under the hammer across Australia's five major capital cities in the week ending March 18, making it the second busiest week this year so far, property group CoreLogic's data shows.

The number of homes to go under the hammer is significantly higher than the 1,764 auctions held in the same period a year ago, however the clearance rate was weaker.