Berisha wants George A-League stay

A-League finals specialist Besart Berisha believes a revitalised Melbourne Victory have hit season-best form at the right time, just a month from the playoffs.

Besart Berisha had urged Melbourne Victory and Leroy George to reach an agreement on a new deal.

And he's urged coach Kevin Muscat to find a way to keep Leroy George - the master architect of their revival - beyond this campaign as the Dutch winger's contract winds down.

Victory were effervescent against Central Coast on Sunday, putting five past the Mariners in a show of attacking strength.

After a season of setbacks and false dawns, a third successive win to lift the club to third place suggests Victory have turned the corner.

"I was hoping we'd get this in the beginning of our season (but) it's really enjoyable to play with each other at the moment," Berisha said.

"We're really creating great opportunities up front. It shows this good feeling.

"It's clicked now. It's gelling now.

"We understand blind now where we are and what we do up front ... I hope we can continue the momentum."

Berisha's goal glut should signal a warning for the rest of the league.

The Kosovo international has scored in his past seven finals - including his last three grand finals - in an unprecedented scoring run.

He notched a perfect hat-trick against the Mariners on Sunday, moving on from a mid-week display of petulance at being substituted in the Asian Champions League.

Muscat said his striker's outburst didn't trouble him then - and it didn't worry him now.

"If Bes's biggest sin is his desire and will to win, well I'll take that any day," he said.

"Last week's events are well behind us. He responded and reacted today in very good fashion. He took his goals, looked hungry for goals and he was very clinical in his approach."

Berisha's teammate George had a hand in each of his strikes, as well as scoring the opener.

The out-of-contract 30-year-old must be in Johnny Warren Medal contention but Victory are no closer to securing his future given an understandable demand for marquee wages for his second season in Australia.

Berisha said he wanted George to sign up.

"Leroy knows exactly he is welcome to us. As a player, we love him," he said.

"You can see every game what he does with the ball and the standards of his delivery. He is a special player.

"We wanna keep going and enjoy what he does. It would be sad to see him leaving."