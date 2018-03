A Tasmanian bus driver who caused the death of an off-duty Queensland policewoman by negligent driving has had his driver's licence suspended for two years.

Stephen Murray Hartstonge, 62, "failed to keep a proper look-out" when the bus he was driving struck and killed Wendy Evans at a busy Hobart intersection in July 2016.

On Monday in Hobart Magistrates Court, magistrate Chris Webster sentenced Hartstonge to three months' jail, wholly suspended, describing his negligence as at the "lowest end".