Tim Storer sworn in as newest SA senator

One-time Nick Xenophon Team candidate Tim Storer has been sworn in as South Australia's newest independent senator.

Senator Storer, an international business consultant, has replaced Skye Kakoschke-Moore who lost her upper house seat after it was revealed she held UK citizenship.

The new SA senator ran on NXT's ticket at the 2016 election but later quit the party over a disagreement about what would happen after Mr Xenophon's resignation.

Senator Storer was flanked in the chamber by government Senate leader Mathias Cormann and Labor's upper house leader Penny Wong during Monday's swearing-in ceremony.