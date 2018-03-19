SA Labor warns Lib govt on trading hours

The new South Australian government has been warned Labor could use its numbers in the upper house to block legislation to deregulate shop trading hours.

Outgoing treasurer Tom Koutsantonis said new Liberal premier Steven Marshall had set "a very, very dangerous precedent" when he blocked the former Weatherill government's state banking tax in last year's budget.

"I think when leaders of the opposition have rushes of blood to their head and make decisions overturning decades of precedent in this state, I think there will be consequences for it," he told ABC radio in Adelaide on Monday.