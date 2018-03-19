News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
NSW coastal town ravaged by bushfire (clone 39550148)
Confronting videos show devastating bushfires ravaging NSW and Victoria

SA Labor warns Lib govt on trading hours

AAP /

The new South Australian government has been warned Labor could use its numbers in the upper house to block legislation to deregulate shop trading hours.

Outgoing treasurer Tom Koutsantonis said new Liberal premier Steven Marshall had set "a very, very dangerous precedent" when he blocked the former Weatherill government's state banking tax in last year's budget.

"I think when leaders of the opposition have rushes of blood to their head and make decisions overturning decades of precedent in this state, I think there will be consequences for it," he told ABC radio in Adelaide on Monday.

Back To Top
feedback