News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
NSW coastal town ravaged by bushfire (clone 39550148)
Confronting videos show devastating bushfires ravaging NSW and Victoria

CBA staff warned about commission evidence

AAP /

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has warned its staff the banking royal commission will this week hear evidence about its unfair behaviour toward some customers.

"There will be cases highlighted next week where customers have been treated unfairly by us," incoming chief executive Matt Comyn said in an email to staff released to media outlets.

"In many cases, our actions have had a significant impact on the financial and emotional wellbeing of our customers. This is unacceptable."

The Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry will resume in Melbourne on Monday to hear evidence from ANZ and CBA executives.

Back To Top
feedback