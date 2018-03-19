News

Stocks to watch

Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

NST - NORTHERN STAR

NCM - NEWCREST MINING

EVN - EVOLUTION

Gold prices are under pressure from a rising US dollar and expectations the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week for the first time this year.

STO - SANTOS

OSH - OIL SEARCH

WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM

Oil prices jumped on Friday, with Brent crude futures hitting their highest in more than two weeks as US stock prices rose, and US output rises.

WES - WESFARMERS

Wesfarmers plans to spin off supermarket giant Coles and create a separately listed business that would rank among the 30 largest companies on the Australian stock market. It plans to retain a 20 per cent stake in the new business

