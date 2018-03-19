Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:
NST - NORTHERN STAR
NCM - NEWCREST MINING
EVN - EVOLUTION
Gold prices are under pressure from a rising US dollar and expectations the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week for the first time this year.
STO - SANTOS
OSH - OIL SEARCH
WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM
Oil prices jumped on Friday, with Brent crude futures hitting their highest in more than two weeks as US stock prices rose, and US output rises.
WES - WESFARMERS
Wesfarmers plans to spin off supermarket giant Coles and create a separately listed business that would rank among the 30 largest companies on the Australian stock market. It plans to retain a 20 per cent stake in the new business