Putin, after re-election, laughs off question about running for another term

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday laughed off a question about whether he would run for another term in office after 2024.

Speaking after just winning a new six-year term in office from 2018-2024, Putin said he regarded a question about whether he would seek yet another term in six years' time as "funny."

"Let's count. What, do you think I will sit (in power) until I'm 100 years old," he told the reporter who asked him the question.



