MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he hoped that political forces in Russia would put national interests before clan interests when it came to the country's economic development.

Putin won a landslide re-election victory on Sunday, extending his rule over the world's largest country for another six years at a time when his ties with the West are on a hostile trajectory.



(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Christian Lowe; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)