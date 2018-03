The Turnbull government has enlisted the help of the former Minerals Council boss to help secure its company tax cuts in the Senate.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann hopes to put the legislation to a vote by the end of the sitting fortnight and has employed Brendan Pearson temporarily to help lobby the crossbench.

"It's essentially to support my efforts in providing answers to a whole series of questions that have been put to me," Senator Cormann told ABC radio on Monday.