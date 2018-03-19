India beat Bangladesh with 6 off last ball

Dinesh Karthik smashed a six off the last ball to pull off a stunning four-wicket win for India over Bangladesh in the final of the Twenty20 tri-nation series in Sri Lanka.

Asked to bat first in Colombo on Sunday, Bangladesh scored 8-166 in their 20 overs with Sabbir Rahman top scoring with 77 off 50 balls.

India started the chase well but stumbled midway and needed 34 runs off the last two overs when Karthik came out to bat.

Karthik scored 22 runs in the 19th over against seamer Rubel Hossain.

India needed 12 off the last over and Vijay Shankar was dismissed on the fifth delivery, leaving them needing five runs to win.

Karthik sent the ball over deep extra-cover to complete the chase, with India making 6-168.