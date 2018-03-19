ACT to join child sex abuse redress scheme

The ACT will join the national redress scheme for child sexual abuse victims, becoming the third jurisdiction to agree to the Commonwealth government's plan.

Opting-in to the scheme, which will begin on July 1, was an important step in acknowledging the harm caused by institutionalised child sexual abuse and accepting responsibility, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Attorney-General Gordon Ramsay said in a joint statement on Monday.

NSW and Victoria have already signed up to the scheme - a key recommendation of the Royal Commission Into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse - but Queensland and Western Australia still have concerns and want the federal government to give more information before they join.