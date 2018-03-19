News

Joe Ingles makes Utah Jazz NBA history

By Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent
AAP /

Joe Ingles has shot his way into the Utah Jazz record books with the Australian sinking more long bombs in a season than any other player in the NBA team's history.

The Adelaide sharpshooter, proving he is worth the $US52 million ($A73 million), four-year deal he signed with the franchise last year, achieved the landmark on Saturday when the Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 103-97 in Salt Lake City.

It was the red hot Jazz's ninth successive victory and places them in the fifth slot in the Western Conference playoff race tied with Patty Mills' San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves with 40 win, 30 loss records.

Ingles also remains the NBA's most accurate three-point shooter.

Aussie Ingles creates history at Jazz. Pic: Getty

He is connecting with an incredible 45 per cent of his long-ranged attempts this season, ahead of second-placed Indiana Pacers' guard Darren Collision (44.6 per cent) and Golden State Warriors marksman Klay Thompson in third (44.2 per cent).

Ingles filled the stat sheet against the Kings with 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, although he hurt his three-point percentage by connecting with just three of his eight attempts.

The three three-pointers gave him 179 for the season, eclipsing Randy Foye's 178 for the Jazz in the 2012/13 season.

Ingles achieved the milestone with a three late in the fourth quarter.

Ingles did not know he had achieved the record until he returned to the locker room, checked his phone and saw a congratulatory message from his Australian netball star wife, Renae.

"I knew I was close a little while ago, but I didn't really know how close and the first message I read from my wife was that, so it was a cool way to find out," Ingles said, according to the Deseret News.

"It's an honour to be a part of this franchise and to hold something."

Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell was superb against the Kings and continued to offer a case for the NBA Rookie of Year Award ahead of Philadelphia 76ers' Australian star Ben Simmons.

Mitchell had a game-high 28 points, with 17 coming in the second-half to extinguish the Kings.

