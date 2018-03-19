News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
NSW coastal town ravaged by bushfire (clone 39550148)
Confronting videos show devastating bushfires ravaging NSW and Victoria

Russia's Putin thanks voters for election triumph

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, re-elected on Sunday to a new six-year term, thanked voters for their support at a victory rally and said Russia had a great future ahead of it provided its people stayed united.

Putin, speaking from a stage just off Moscow's Red Square in front of a cheering audience, said the election result was a recognition of what had been achieved in the past few years, despite difficult conditions.
Before leaving the stage to applause, he led the crowd in a chant of "Russia, Russia!"
Putin won a landslide re-election victory on Sunday, extending his rule over the world's largest country for another six years at a time when his ties with the West are on a hostile trajectory.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Back To Top
feedback