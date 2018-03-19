McIlroy wins PGA Palmer event at Bay Hill

Arnold Palmer Invitational champion Rory McIlroy's last win came on the same day the legendary golfer died.

Henrik Stenson remains atop the leaderboard midway through the final round at Bay Hill.

Ending an 18-month winless drought on Sunday, McIlroy just wishes Palmer could have seen his three-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau.

Seven-time major winner Palmer died aged 87 on September 25, 2016 - just hours after McIlroy claimed the Tour Championship and the $US10 million ($A14 million) FedEx Cup series.

"I wish he would have been at the top of the hill to shake my hand when I came off the 18th green," McIlroy said of his victory on Sunday.

"The game of golf had lost an icon (that day), a legend, an inspiration to so many of us

"It's ironic I come back 18 months on and win for the first time at Bay Hill."

Four-time major winner McIroy feels he paid tribute to Palmer, who was known for a swashbuckling style of play, during a final round of eight-under-par 64.

The Northern Irishman's 18-under total left DeChambeau (68) in his wake at 15 under, while in-form Englishman Justin Rose (67) was a shot back in solo third.

"Hopefully (Palmer) would be proud of the way I played that back nine and tried to be as aggressive as I could," McIlroy said.

"I tried to take on shots when I needed to, just like he would have."

McIlroy stormed home with four consecutive birdies starting at the 13th, before draining a 24-foot birdie putt on 18 - prompting an emotional fist pump.

He now turns his attention to the Masters, where he has the chance to become just the sixth golfer to capture the career grand slam with a win at Augusta National.

"It's amazing to think, all that Arnold did in the game, he never won that Grand Slam," McIlroy said.

Only Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have won all four of golf's majors.

"I'm in a position where I can join that club and I would love to," he said.

"It's huge for my confidence going into the (Masters)."

Australia's Marc Leishman signed off his Palmer title defence in style with a 67 to finish at eight under the card and a share of seventh.

Jason Day, the 2016 winner at Bay Hill, posted an even-par 72 for a five under total and a top-25 result, while fellow Australian Adam Scott shot 71 to finish at two under.

Former world No.1 Woods continued his impressive return to form after a lengthy absence due to back injuries, and finished in a tie for fifth at 10-under, following a final-round 69.

Woods had the crowd believing he was a chance of winning and was at one-stage just one shot off the lead, before bogeys at the 16th and 17th holes knocked him out of contention.