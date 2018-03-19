International markets roundup

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials rose on Friday, boosted by strong industrial output numbers, though all three of Wall Street's major indexes posted losses for the week.

February industrial production jumped 1.1 per cent, the largest increase in four months.

Energy led the major sectors of the S&P 500 with a 1.0 per cent gain, as oil prices rose 1.7 per cent.

Friday's gains came at the end of a rocky week dominated by concerns of a US trade war with China and political turmoil, which began with the ouster of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Stocks traded in a narrow range, Lerner said, as investors unwound positions in futures and options contracts expiring on Friday, in a phenomenon known as "quadruple-witching."

Investors were also looking ahead to next week, when the Federal Reserve is expected to raise benchmark US interest rates. Rate-sensitive sectors, such as utilities and real estate, rose on Friday, but they could perform poorly if rates increase sharply.

"Many portfolio managers are starting to anticipate that eventually, maybe not at this meeting but in future months, that the Fed will become a little bit more hawkish in its behaviour," said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors in Florham Park, New Jersey.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 72.85 points, or 0.29 per cent higher, to end the week at 24,946.51, the S&P 500 gained 4.68 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 2,752.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.25 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 7,481.99.

For the week, the Dow fell 1.57 per cent, the S&P lost 1.04 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.27 per cent.

LONDON: A takeover offer for NEX Group sent its shares shooting up by almost a third on Friday, while the FTSE 100 registered a weekly decline in spite of a boost from energy and financials stocks.

Financial technology company NEX Group rose 31 per cent after saying it received a preliminary takeover offer from CME. Speculation that the offer could trigger a bidding war is likely to support the shares.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.34 per cent on Friday, leaving it 0.7 per cent down on the week.

On Friday, Germany's DAX was up 0.35 per cent, and the French stockmarket was up 0.29 per cent.

"The next stage for UK equities does look a little bit more mired, and no matter what happens to the pound, UK stocks could warrant a risk premium as we head into the final (Brexit) negotiations," said Gautam Batra, head of investments at Mediolanum Asset Management.

The FTSE was buoyed by strong financials and energy stocks, but several companies suffered big share price falls after results.

TOKYO: Asian stocks slid on Friday as reports of more chaos in the Trump administration tested investors' nerves, already frayed by fears that US tariffs could hurt the global economy and trigger a trade war.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2 per cent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.6 per cent.

The Washington Post, meanwhile, reported that President Donald Trump has decided to remove H.R. McMaster as his national security advisor.

The news came just days after following the recent departure of two key officials, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and top economic advisor Gary Cohn, from the Trump administration.

WELLINGTON: The S&P/NZX 50 index on Friday rose 0.12 per cent, to 8,477.08.