Australian stocks to open higher

The Australian share market is expected to open higher, following some modest gain on Wall Street at the end of last week, ahead of a likely interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

At 0700 AEDT on Monday, the Australian share price futures index was up 27 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 5,974.

In the US on Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials rose, boosted by strong industrial output data, though all three of Wall Street's major indexes posted losses for the week.

The Australian share market on Friday closed higher, led by a surge of support for consumer-related stocks following Wesfarmers' announcement of plans to spin off supermarket giant Coles..

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index ended Friday up 28.5 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 5,949.4 point, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 28.2 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 6,055.8 points

In economic news on Monday, CoreLogic releases its weekly capital city house prices report, and in equities news, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission holds its annual forum.

The Australian dollar on Monday morning is lower, after falling to a three month low of 77.10 US cents just as US markets were finishing trade at the end of last week.

The Aussie was dragged down by falling metals prices, with copper hitting a one-week low as the US dollar recovered and concerns lingered that US tariffs could provoke a trade war..

At 0700 AEDT, the local currency was worth 77.15 US cents, down from 77.93 US cents on Friday.

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

One Australian dollar buys:

* 77.15 US cents, from 77.93 on Friday

* 81.73 Japanese yen, from 82.52 yen

* 62.80 euro cents, from 62.31 euro cents

* 55.36 British pence, from 55.93 pence

* 106.96 NZ cents, from 107.54 cents

GOLD:

The spot price of gold in Sydney at 0700 AEDT was $US1,313.62 per fine ounce, from $US1,317.10 per fine ounce on Friday.

BOND SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

* CGS 4.50 per cent April 2020, 1.9616pct, unchanged from Friday

* CGS 4.75pct April 2027, 2.6466pct, unchanged

Sydney Futures Exchange prices:

* June 2018 10-year bond futures contract was 97.280 (implying a yield of 2.720pct), from 97.290 (2.710pct) on Friday

* June 2018 3-year bond futures contract was 97.875 (2.125pct), from 97.885 (2.115pct).

(*Bond market closes taken at 1630 AEDT previous local session; currency closes taken from 1700 AEDT previous local session)