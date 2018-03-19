News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fires ravage Victorian homes, buildings (clone 39544353)
Devastation across Victoria and NSW as bushfires destroy homes

Russian presidential election results

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin won a landslide re-election victory on Sunday, extending his rule over the world's largest country for another six years.

Here are official preliminary results after nearly 40 percent of the votes had been counted*:

Vladimir Putin - 74.2 pct

Pavel Grudinin - 14.0 pct

Vladimir Zhirinovsky - 6.5 pct

Ksenia Sobchak - 1.4 pct

Grigory Yavlinsky - 0.8 pct

Sergei Baburin - 0.6 pct

Maksim Suraikin - 0.6 pct

Boris Titov - 0.6 pct * Source: Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation

(Reporting by Moscow bureau)

Back To Top
feedback