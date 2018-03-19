Russian presidential election results

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin won a landslide re-election victory on Sunday, extending his rule over the world's largest country for another six years.
Here are official preliminary results after nearly 40 percent of the votes had been counted*:
Vladimir Putin - 74.2 pct
Pavel Grudinin - 14.0 pct
Vladimir Zhirinovsky - 6.5 pct
Ksenia Sobchak - 1.4 pct
Grigory Yavlinsky - 0.8 pct
Sergei Baburin - 0.6 pct
Maksim Suraikin - 0.6 pct
Boris Titov - 0.6 pct * Source: Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation
