Russian presidential election results

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin won a landslide re-election victory on Sunday, extending his rule over the world's largest country for another six years.

Here are official preliminary results after nearly 40 percent of the votes had been counted*:



Vladimir Putin - 74.2 pct



Pavel Grudinin - 14.0 pct



Vladimir Zhirinovsky - 6.5 pct



Ksenia Sobchak - 1.4 pct



Grigory Yavlinsky - 0.8 pct



Sergei Baburin - 0.6 pct



Maksim Suraikin - 0.6 pct



Boris Titov - 0.6 pct * Source: Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation



(Reporting by Moscow bureau)