Pearce 'excited' for Roosters NRL clash

Star Newcastle recruit Mitchell Pearce says he's excited about his return NRL match against the Sydney Roosters, although it will be "funny" to go up against friends with whom he's played in a premiership.

The ace halfback's hyped return to Allianz Stadium comes on Sunday night as the Knights travel to Sydney undefeated following memorable victories over Manly and Canberra.

Pearce is approaching the game with humour, joking about the Roosters' home attendance figures and hoping his new Knights supporters turn out in force.

"It will be an exciting game and hopefully there's a big crowd down there," Pearce said.

"I'm sure we'll get plenty of Knights fans that come down. We seem to get a lot more than the Roosters fans.

"I'm excited to go back there and I'm sure we'll have a couple of laughs in a big game with a few of my mates."

Pearce, who spent 11 years at the Roosters for 238 games, including the 2013 premiership, said the hype around the contest was good for the sport.

The NSW Origin player said he was glad to be entering the clash in winning form.

Pearce's former club is coming off their first win of the season, redeeming themselves from a shock first-up loss to West Tigers by thumping Canterbury 30-12.

"The last two weeks have been like debuting again," Pearce said.

"We're worried about improving our backyard and the Roosters are obviously a tough side coming off a big win."