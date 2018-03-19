Kosta at hand for A-League net debacle

It's been described as the most A-League moment ever.

Kosta Barbarouses having to repair the net during Victory's game with Central Coast raised eyebrows.

A complete shambles. Amateur hour. Or simply hilarious.

Whatever your view, Kosta Barbarouses' star turn as groundsman in Melbourne Victory's defeat of Central Coast Mariners came as something of a surprise.

The New Zealand international was thrust into the air by a coaching assistant to help repair a dislodged net in the second half of Victory's 5-2 win on Sunday.

It was left to the Kiwi winger, who stands at just 170cm, to end a seven-minute wait to restart play by fixing the net.

Victory teammate Leroy George, who was best afield in the win, had unhinged the net off its hooks with a rasping shot into the side netting.

Referee Jarred Gillett noticed the gaping hole next to the upright, which brought the game to a halt.

There were plenty of inspections from match officials and interested types but no one seemed clear on who should do anything.

Which led Barbarouses and the Victory coaching staff to get on with the job.

A leg-up for Barbarouses and a few rolls of tape later, the net was fixed and play could continue.

Coach Kevin Muscat said he was shocked to be witnessing what he did.

"There's been quite a few firsts for the football club this season. But that, I've never seen. A player having to repair the net," he said.

"As Kosta said, he's adding things to his game.

"Fair play for him to thinking on his feet - or off his feet."

Former Socceroo and Melbourne City assistant Patrick Kisnorbo, watching in the stands, said the only thing that came close to the incident in his football-watching career was during the 1997 World Cup qualifier between Australia and Iran.

Serial pest Peter Hore ran onto the ground and damaged one of the nets, requiring a stoppage that interrupted the Socceroos' dominance.

But it didn't fall to one of the players to fix it.

The net calamity also contributed to another A-League absurdity: 17 minutes of stoppage time.

Antony Golec's injury in the first half resulted in nine minutes of extra time being played before the break and the second-half issue added another eight minutes.

It would have been more if not for Barbarouses' intervention.