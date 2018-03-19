Higginbotham to bolster high-flying Reds

Scott Higginbotham's return from suspension will further steel a Queensland Reds forward pack that will look to tame another of Super Rugby's strongest scrums for a fourth straight week.

Queensland Reds captain Scott Higginbotham will return from a ban to play Stormers in South Africa.

Skipper Higginbotham travelled to Argentina for Sunday morning's (AEDT) 18-7 victory over the Jaguares but was still serving the final week of his three-match ban for a high hit on Melbourne Rebels lock Matt Philip in their season-opener.

However, the 32-year-old is now free to play in this weekend's clash with the Stormers in Cape Town.

A back-row reshuffle will be required with the in-form Caleb Timu likely to move to blindside flanker to vacate the No.8 jersey for Higginbotham.

But coach Brad Thorn won't want much else to change after praising the "ticker" shown by his players as the Jaguares launched wave after wave of attack in the second half.

"I guess it's an indication of where we're at culturally," stand-in captain James Slipper told AAP.

"Everyone knows that defence sets the tone for your attitude and your culture and all that.

"Just the way the boys keep turning up for each other and turning the Jaguares away, they're a hard team to defend.

"It's something we can really build on."

Timu helped set up one of Queensland's two tries in Buenos Aires, busted through four tackles and ran 11 times for a team-high 94 metres.

The 24-year-old has taken a huge step forward this season and should be attracting the attention of Wallabies coach Michael Cheika as he mulls over his options for the forthcoming three-Test series against Ireland.

A former Brisbane NRL under-20s player, Timu has been a big part of why Queensland has been able to account for the Brumbies, Bulls and Jaguares - three of Super Rugby's most formidable forward packs - in consecutive weeks.

But the Reds face another difficult task at DHL Newlands, where a Springbok-laden Stormers scrum including Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Wilco Louw and Steven Kitshoff will be waiting.

"It's not over," Slipper said.

"We haven't done anything yet in this season. We've just won three games.

"We're one big project, trying to build each week, get better and better as best we can."