Di Natale blames 'big' ALP, leak for loss

The federal Australian Greens leader has rejected suggestions he should resign after blaming internal sabotage and "big Labor" for the party's by-election loss in the Melbourne seat of Batman.

But Richard Di Natale does admit his party needs to do better after Greens candidate Alex Bhathal was defeated by former ACTU boss Ged Kearney on Saturday.

Asked if he would resign over the loss, Senator Di Natale said "no".

"We had a big Labor machine against us, corporate money, the significant support of the union movement - it was always going to be tough," he told ABC radio on Monday.

"It's very difficult to run a campaign when you're not just fighting a machine like that but you're also fighting some of your own people."

Ms Bhathal's campaign for the inner Melbourne seat was rattled when documents outlining an internal complaint against her lodged by a number of Greens branch members were leaked to the media.

On the ground in Batman, Senator Di Natale had argued to voters that the matter had been dealt with and that Ms Bhathal had the support of the majority of branch members.

Another internal review is now underway into how the leak occurred.

"Those people who are found to be responsible for leaking and undermining our candidate need to be expelled," Senator Di Natale said.

The leader said obviously the Batman result wasn't the one the party had hoped for.

The Greens were initially confident of their prospects in the marginal seat, which they almost snared in the last federal election.

"We need to get better," he said.

This was Ms Bhathal's sixth run for the federal seat.

The Liberal party did not run a candidate in the by-election, which was called after sitting Labor MP David Feeney resigned over his dual-citizenship.