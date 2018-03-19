PM to put hard word on Myanmar leader

It won't be much of a heroes' welcome when Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi returns to Canberra for the first time in five years.

Malcolm Turnbull will hold bilateral talks with Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday

She is due to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Monday, following the Australia-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders special summit in Sydney over the weekend.

Ms Suu Kyi last visited Canberra in 2013 on a five-day Australian tour, before she was allowed to stand for parliament, following her release from almost 15 years of house arrest in 2010.

The then prime minister Tony Abbott described her as an "icon of democracy" and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said it was Ms Suu Kyi who inspired her to get into politics.

University of Sydney and University of Technology awarded Ms Suu Kyi with honorary doctorate degrees.

Fast forward to 2018, and Ms Suu Kyi is facing international condemnation over her muted response to atrocities against Rohingya people in Myanmar's troubled Rakhine state.

An estimated 700,000 Rohingya people have poured across the border into Bangladesh refugee camps since last August following a military crackdown.

Among the atrocities, villages were burned, women raped and babies murdered.

The United Nations has dubbed the violence a text book case of "ethnic cleansing".

Last December, the UN human rights boss Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein would not rule out genocide charges against Ms Suu Kyi and slammed her failure to use the term "Rohingya".

Ms Suu Kyi has not denounced military action or addressed genocide claims.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner has turned to leaders from ASEAN's nine other member countries for help during talks at the special summit hosted by Mr Turnbull.

"She seeks support from ASEAN and other nations to provide help from a humanitarian and capacity-building point of view," he said on Sunday.

"Everyone seeks to end the suffering.

"Our goal is to support a peaceful and speedy resolution of the humanitarian disaster that has resulted from the conflict."

Mr Turnbull has vowed to raise the situation in Rakhine state with Ms Suu Kyi during their Canberra meeting.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak told the leaders summit on Saturday, the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh could explode into a serious security threat for the region.

He fears Islamic State militants could use the atrocities against the Rohingya people as a breeding ground for radicalisation.

Meanwhile, Attorney-General Christian Porter has ruled out a bid by Melbourne lawyers to prosecute Ms Suu Kyi on crimes against humanity.

Ms Suu Kyi will receive a ceremonial welcome and 19-gun salute during her visit to Canberra and also meet Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.