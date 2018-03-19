News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dad fined for choking daughter's 'bully' (clone 39566789)
Dad's message to parents after he choked stepdaughter's 14yo 'bully'

Pedro header puts Chelsea in FA Cup semis

AAP /

Chelsea are through to the FA Cup semi-finals thanks to an extra time goal from Pedro for a 2-1 win away to Leicester City, much to the relief of Blues fans and under-pressure manager Antonio Conte.

What to Expect When Dieting
0:54

What to Expect When Dieting
Thieves Fail to Break Into Burnside Heights Cafe
1:19

Thieves Fail to Break Into Burnside Heights Cafe
Scorpion - White Lie
2:12

Scorpion - White Lie
Scorpion - Two Wrongs
2:04

Scorpion - Two Wrongs
0320_1800_vic_punchsurvivor
1:37

Punch survivor who spent a month in a coma speaks about recovery
Couple in 'Gone Girl' case open up about night of attack, being accused of hoax
9:09

Couple in 'Gone Girl' case open up about night of attack, being accused of hoax
0320_1800_vic_burglars
1:36

Burglars leave students terrified after entering apartment
Police want public to act as "counter-terrorism citizens"
1:09

Police want public to act as "counter-terrorism citizens"
0320_1800_vic_looters
1:56

Victorian town devastated by fire targeted by looters
0320_1800_vic_bombscare
1:00

Bomb scare at Melbourne courthouse
0320_1800_vic_motorbike
0:26

Motorbike rider involved in high speed crash
0320_1800_vic_leftfordead
1:46

Hit and run driver's poor excuse that she didn't speak English
 

After the semi-final draw was made, Chelsea were anointed favourites to take out the competition after Manchester United drew Tottenham Hotspur in the other section.

Antonio Conte's men will meet Southampton in the next round after goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cedric Soares sent Mark Hughes' team through.

Conte was delighted with his team's performance after being knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona in midweek.

Pedro celebrates his winner for Chelsea. Pic: Getty

"A tough game but we knew this," he said. "We must be pleased today. I saw a good performance and great character from my team."

Earlier England international Jamie Vardy equalised following Alvaro Morata's first goal of 2018.

With no replays from the quarter-finals onwards, 30 extra minutes were required, in which Pedro headed in a cross by former Leicester midfielder N'Golo Kante.

Conte, knowing this is his last chance of a trophy this season, must hope the victory is an omen. The previous three times Chelsea have knocked Leicester out, in 1997, 2000 and 2012, they won the competition.

For the Saints, the charge to the semi-finals has been a welcome distraction for the relegation-threatened 18th placed team in the Premier League.

Hughes was appointed manager on Wednesday following the sacking of Argentine Mauricio Pellegrino and his side struggled in the opening 45 minutes on Sunday against League One promotion chasers Wigan.

Wigan, who had beaten three Premier League teams in the Cup including Manchester City in the previous round, could not convert their chances, however, and Southampton came out strongly after the break.

The decisive goal came in the 62nd minute when Hojbjerg converted with a side-foot finish from a Dusan Tadic corner.

Southampton had a chance to wrap up the tie when they were given a penalty with 18 minutes remaining but Manolo Gabbiadini's spot kick, awarded after he had been brought down by Dan Burn, was brilliantly saved by Wigan keeper Christian Walton.

Southampton's second goal came in injury time when Soares finished off a swift counterattack, led by Nathan Redmond, with a calm finish into the far corner.

"It was an important day for the players today," Hughes said.

"I have been really impressed with the quality of the talent I have. They have lost a bit of confidence recently but they are good players.

"We stood up to Wigan. It was a statement of intent and a start. We have work to do in the Premier League, but we will enjoy this moment."

Back To Top