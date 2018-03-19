Today in History, 19/3

HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY ON THIS DATE

1563 - Peace of Amboise ends First War of Religion in France, with Huguenots being granted limited toleration to exercise their religion.

1628 - Ninety British merchants, known as Puritans, are granted a permit to establish a trading post in the New World.

1711 - War is declared between Russia and Turkey.

1790 - Supply ship HMS Sirius, one of the vessels in the First Fleet to Australia, is wrecked on Norfolk Island en route to pick up supplies.

1808 - Spain's King Charles IV abdicates.

1831 - The first recorded bank robbery in the United States takes place in New York City when a set of duplicate keys is used to loot the City Bank of $US245,000.

1861 - Maori War in New Zealand ends with Maori surrender.

1918 - US Congress establishes daylight-saving time as a fuel-saving measure during World War I.

1932 - The Sydney Harbour Bridge is opened. As NSW Premier Jack Lang prepares to cut the ribbon, Francis de Groot dashes up on horseback and cuts it with a sword.

1944 - In World War II, under pressure from Hitler, Hungary appoints a pro-Nazi government and German troops move into the country.

1953 - The Academy Awards ceremony is televised for the first time, with The Greatest Show On Earth named best picture of 1952.

1964 - The Great St Bernard Tunnel under the Alps between Switzerland and Italy opens to traffic.

1976 - Buckingham Palace announces separation of Princess Margaret and the Earl of Snowdon after 16 years of marriage.

1986 - Buckingham Palace announces the engagement of Britain's Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

1996 - Defeated in the federal election, former Australian prime minister Paul Keating announces his retirement, replaced by. Kim Beazley.

1998 - Rupert Murdoch's Fox Group wins approval to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers for a record $US350 million.

2001 - Australia's largest resources group BHP announces a $US28 billion merger with London-listed Billiton.

2002 - Zimbabwe is suspended from the Commonwealth for one year.

2006 - South Sydney Rabbitohs members approve a $3 million privatisation proposal by Peter Holmes a Court and Russell Crowe.

2010 - NSW ironman and junior surf life saving champion Saxon Bird dies aged 19 on the Gold Coast.

2011 - Prince William arrives in Australia for a three-day tour of flood- and cyclone-damaged regions in Queensland and Victoria.

2014 - The Rolling Stones, in Perth, postpone all their Australian concerts following news of the death of Mick Jagger's girlfriend, designer L'Wren Scott.

2015 - Islamic State claims responsibility for an attack at Tunisia's national museum that killed 21 people, including Australian Javier Camelo.

2017 - Three South African men are winched off their stricken yacht by the Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Parramatta more than 1300km off the WA coast.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

David Livingston, Scottish explorer-missionary (1813-1873); Sir Richard Burton, British explorer and writer (1821-1890); Wyatt Earp, US lawman (1848-1929); Adolf Eichmann, Austrian-born Nazi head of Jewish extermination (1906-1962); Philip Roth, US author (1933-); Ursula Andress, Swiss-born actress (1936-); Glenn Close, US actress (1947-); Harvey Weinstein, US film producer, (1952-); Bruce Willis, US actor (1955-); Livinia Nixon, Australian TV presenter (1975-); Lenka, Australian singer (1978-).

THOUGHT FOR TODAY

He who has a thousand friends has not a friend to spare, and he who has one enemy will meet him everywhere. - Ali ibn-Abi-Talib, the fourth caliph (602-661).