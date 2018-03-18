News

Syrian TV: Syrian army gives Harasta rebels till 3pm to withdraw

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state TV said the Syrian army had given rebels in the Harasta pocket of opposition-held eastern Ghouta till 3pm local time on Sunday to withdraw, citing its own correspondent.

In a month-long assault, pro-Syrian government forces have marched into much of eastern Ghouta, the last major insurgent bastion around Damascus. They have splintered it into three besieged zones, the smallest of which is the Harasta pocket.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Catherine Evans)

