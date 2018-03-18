News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fires ravage Victorian homes, buildings (clone 39544353)
'It's too late to leave': Homes, livestock destroyed as bushfires ravage Victoria, NSW

Aussie man aims to be first paraplegic to reach Everest unaided

AFP /

A wheelchair-bound Australian is aiming to become the first paraplegic to reach Everest base camp unaided, a breathless trek he reckons he will make mostly on his hands.

0318_1800_qld_dora
1:34

Dora to explore Queensland with filming confirmed to start in coming months
0306_1800_qld_dog
0:36

WATCH: Video shows how good police dogs are at tracking offenders
0306_0500_nat_queenslandrain
1:30

Queensland smashed by rain
0302_1600_nat_flooding
2:41

Flash flooding for north Queensland
0228_1800_qld_rail
1:29

Further issues with Queensland Rail’s new trains
0222_1800_PER-Bailey
1:40

MP Mark Bailey's use of private email under scrutiny
0131_0500_nat_canefarmerQLD
6:05

82-year-old cane farmer helps police catch prison escapee
0910_1800_qld_dengue
1:34

Worldwide breakthrough in Dengue treatment
Street Swags founder Jean Madden addresses fraud claims
1:27

Street Swags founder Jean Madden addresses fraud claims
Police tackle driver allegedly involved in wild Brisbane police chase
0:32

Police tackle driver allegedly involved in wild Brisbane police chase
0523_0500_nat_kidnapping
0:19

Man to face court over kidnapping
0621_1800_qld_bball
1:37

Court challenge for Queensland police
 

Scott Doolan, 28, set out Friday for Mount Everest's base camp, which lies 5,364 metres above sea level and is traditionally only accessible on foot or by helicopter. He is out to prove that it is also accessible to wheelchair users.

Doolan will be using a specially designed wheelchair with mountain bike wheels when the trails allow, but thinks he will mostly be on his hands with a friend holding his legs in a move he's dubbed "wheelbarrowing".

Doolan has been confined to a wheelchair since he was 17 when he broke his spine in a motorcycle accident.Source: Scott Doolan/ Instagram

"I jump out of my chair and my mate Matt, he'll grab me and hold my ankles and I basically walk on my hands," he said, explaining a technique that's similar to the wheelbarrow race of school sports days.

Doolan has spent the last eight months training for the trek, doing daily cardiovascular and strength training.

He also spent time in Australia's Blue Mountains to get some experience on trails, wearing a mask that limits oxygen flow in a bid to replicate the high altitude conditions that await him in the Himalayas.

The 28-year-old will be using a specially designed wheelchair with mountain bike wheels when the trails allow, but thinks he will mostly be on his hands with a friend holding his legs. Source: Scott Doolan/ Instagram

The dramatic trek to Everest base camp begins from Lukla - 140 kilometres east of Kathmandu - and follows an ancient trading route that once linked Nepal and Tibet, taking hikers over a soaring pass before dropping down into the lush Khumjung valley.

A series of narrow suspension bridges criss-cross the river that runs along the valley floor, before the route climbs sharply towards the base of Mount Everest.

Doolan has spent the last eight months training for the trek. Source: Scott Doolan/ Instagram

Along the route there are steps and narrow paths hewn into the valley wall, forcing hikers to clamber over rocks and occasionally trek in snow or mud, all at an altitude where limited oxygen can cause headaches and nausea, and if left untreated a potentially fatal build-up of fluid in the lungs.

"I have no idea what it's going to be like. Obviously there are going to be parts when I can't physically go in a wheelchair so I'm going to get out and use my hands. That will probably be the most challenging of it all," Doolan said.

"Hopefully I don't get altitude sickness."


'Rise above it'

Every year, Everest's base camp is transformed into a nylon tent city of around 1,500 people for two months starting in April, when climbers descend on the mountain with the sole aim of reaching its summit.

Meanwhile, around 5,000 trekkers a year take the eight to 10 days to trek to the base of the world's highest peak, according to figures from Nepal's tourism department. Doolan expects to take about twice as long and will then have to retrace his route back to Lukla.

Doolan has been confined to a wheelchair since he was 17 when he broke his spine in a motorcycle accident.

He has a specially designed wheelchair with mountain bike wheels. Source: Scott Doolan/ Instagram

An athletic teenager, it took him a few years to get back to the gym after the accident, but once he did, it helped him come to terms with his disability, he said.

And then he met Matt Laycock, founder of the Apexgen clothing brand, which has a philanthropic mission that aims to build awareness of mental health and disability under the tagline "Rise above it".


It was Laycock who came up with the idea that Doolan should try to become the first paraplegic to get to Everest's base camp mostly under his own power. The company is backing the trip, which has cost $70,000 including $15,000 for Doolan's custom wheelchair.

Laycock pitched the idea to him over coffee and Doolan initially said no. But a few weeks later he came round to the idea.

"Anything you set your mind to you can achieve it. That's what I've learned so far. Your mind is your only limitation," said Doolan of the precipitous challenge awaiting him.

Back To Top
feedback