Proteas add two players to Test squad

South Africa have called for reinforcements in the wake of Kagiso Rabada's two-Test suspension, drafting paceman Duanne Olivier and allrounder Chris Morris into their squad.

Veteran Morne Morkel is a chance of being recalled to South Africa's Test team.

Rabada is contesting a charge of making "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact" with Steve Smith during a screaming send-off that marred the second Test.

If the top-ranked Test bowler fails to convince judicial commissioner Michael Heron of his innocence at Monday's hearing the Proteas will be forced to make at least one change for the third Test starting in Cape Town on Thursday.

Morne Morkel, who announced last month the series would be his international swansong, is expected to be recalled if Rabada is ruled out.

But South Africa may spring a surprise by overlooking Morkel, who was dropped for the second Test.

Olivier claimed a total of six wickets in Australia's tour game against South Africa A, dismissing Usman Khawaja twice in the tune-up.

The hosts may be tempted to rejig their XI by picking bowling allrounder Morris ahead of incumbent batsman Theunis de Bruyn, should Rabada be banned and leave an immense void.

The Proteas are also contemplating whether to recall pint-sized batsman Temba Bavuma, who suffered a finger injury earlier this year.

Dale Steyn is unavailable because of a heel injury, with the veteran now racing the clock to prove his fitness for the fourth Test in Johannesburg.

"Circumstances have forced us to name a large squad at this stage so that we can cover all possible options," South Africa's chairman of selectors Linda Zondi said.

"We have retained the 15 players who produced an excellent performance to level the Test series in Port Elizabeth.

"Olivier was the pick of our bowlers for South Africa A in their tour match against Australia, while Morris has been in excellent form in domestic cricket."