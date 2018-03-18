Wests Tigers pull off big upset to beat Melbourne Storm

Brisbane, Australia, March 18, 2018 (AFP) - - The Wests Tigers pulled off a huge upset when they shocked reigning champions Melbourne Storm 10-8 in the Australian National Rugby League on the weekend.

Wests, who finished third from bottom in 2017, withstood the challenge from the huge Melbourne Storm forward pack to clinch the game when Luke Brooks dived over to put them in front with seven minutes remaining.

They were then able to hold off the Storm and record their second win in a row to start the season.

The Tigers started well and Esan Marsters kicked two first half penalties in the only scoring of the opening period.

He added a third in the second half to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead with 20 minutes remaining.

Melbourne, whose star fullback Billy Slater was playing his 300th match for the club, only got on the board in the 65th minute when Suliasi Vunivalu crossed and Cameron Smith converted to level proceedings.

Smith then kicked a penalty to put the Storm in front, but the Tigers refused to give in and Brooks' try gave them a well-deserved win.

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy was scathing of his players' efforts.

"We need to be better than that for a guy who has played 300 games for our club, so to have a lack of intent at the start of the game, that ain't good enough," he said.

"I think last week's score (against the Bulldogs) really flattered us and we need to get back to doing the basic things really well consistently."

St George Illawarra Dragons went to the top of the table with a 20-16 win over the Cronulla Sharks to go with their opening win over the Brisbane Broncos.

The Broncos recovered from that loss to beat the North Queensland Cowboys 24-20 in Brisbane.

In other matches, the Sydney Roosters thrashed the Canterbury Bulldogs 30-12, the Auckland Warriors beat the Gold Coast 20-8 and Penrith downed South Sydney 18-14.

Manly brought up a half century when they thrashed the Parramatta Eels 54-0 and in the last match of the round, the Newcastle Knights edged Canberra 30-28.

