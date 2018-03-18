NRL round two snapshot

A SNAPSHOT OF NRL ROUND TWO ACTION

* Quote of the Round: "You will never divide us guys, so stay out of it. Our strength is our club and our people." - Wayne Bennett fires a parting shot at journalists before walking out on them following Brisbane's thrilling win over North Queensland.

* Man of the Round: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck helped the Warriors to just their third two-and-zero start to the season with a try, try-assist, three linebreaks and four tackle busts in their 20-8 win over the Gold Coast.

* Stat that Matters: Penrith have led at half-time in just three of their last 11 matches but have won eight of them with their status as NRL comeback kings further enhanced against South Sydney.

* Magic Moment: Luke Brooks scooped up a Ben Matulino offload and charged over the line to claim a 78th minute match-winner for the Wests Tigers, shocking Melbourne 10-8 just a week after they beat the Sydney Roosters by the same scoreline.

* Talking Point: Penrith and the NRL are investigating claims of a racial slur made against South Sydney star Greg Inglis in their win over the Rabbitohs.

* Judiciary Watch: Canterbury - Aaron Woods (dangerous contact); South Sydney - Sam Burgess (dangerous contact).

* Casualty Ward: Brisbane - Jordan Kahu (broken jaw); Sydney Roosters - Daniel Tupou (pectoral muscle); South Sydney - Greg Inglis (concussion); Penrith - Sam McKendy (knee); Wests Tigers - Tuimoala Lolohea (knee); Melbourne - Sam Kasiano (concussion); Parramatta - Cameron King (concussion), Brad Takairangi (face); Canberra - Joseph Leilua (ankle), Charlie Gubb (groin).

* Under Pressure: Last year's top-four finishers Parramatta are rooted to the bottom of the ladder following their 54-0 loss to Manly. The loss was the Eels worst in the Brad Arthur era.