ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday the center of Afrin was "entirely under control" and Turkish flags had been raised in the northern Syrian town, a stronghold of Kurdish YPG forces.

A spokesman for Turkish-backed Syrian rebel fighters said earlier that the rebels had entered Afrin before dawn on Sunday, and that YPG forces had withdrawn.



