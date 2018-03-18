Resurgent Reds back in Super Rugby mix

The Queensland Reds have emerged as surprise contenders for Australian conference honours after continuing their stunning Super Rugby turnaround under Brad Thorn.

The Queensland Reds have continued their Super Rugby turnaround with an 18-7 win over the Jaguares.

Queensland's 18-7 win over the Jaguares in Argentina was their first on foreign soil in 1082 days and marked three straight victories for the Reds for the first time in almost five years.

Much-needed wins for the Brumbies and NSW Waratahs completed Australia's most successful weekend of Super Rugby since 2016.

But the Reds' transformation from road kill to finals hopefuls overshadowed their more-fancied rivals' wins on home turf.

The long-time easybeats celebrated their milestone win in Buenos Aires fittingly while showing off the banner, "Game of Thorns. Saviour of the Reds Kingdom".

Thorn's Midas touch rebuilt Queensland Country from NRC wooden-spooners to champions in just one season and, while the Reds still have plenty of creases to iron out, the former All Blacks great appears to be working his magic in the same way at Ballymore.

"I played my rugby in New Zealand, I've been overseas but ... I keep going back to Queensland Country. Could you change a culture?" Thorn said on Sunday of his latest assignment.

"The next (challenge) was, can you do it a level up? Can they respond?

"They're responding in spades, aren't they.

"We're a work in progress - everyone can see it but I guess we're a young side and we'll learn as we continue to go, particularly with our composure."

Backing it up against the Stormers in Cape Town presents the Reds with yet another stern test.

Queensland's spirited victory coupled with the Waratahs' 51-27 drubbing of Melbourne later on Sunday in Sydney pulled the Reds to within four competition points of the conference-leading Rebels.

The Brumbies are also back on track after snapping a two-game losing streak with a 24-17 triumph over the Sharks in their first game of the season in Canberra.

The Brumbies have the bye this weekend but should regain star flanker David Pocock for their next assignment on March 31 against the Waratahs.

The Waratahs also have this weekend off, allowing Daryl Gibson and his team a little longer to savour their stirring second-half fightback against the previously unbeaten Rebels.

After trailing 20-3 a minute before halftime, the Tahs ran in six tries to also end a two-game winless run to remain in touch with the Rebels.

Not since May in 2016 have three Australian teams won on the same weekend.

Even with five franchises, the Brumbies, Waratahs, Reds, Rebels and Western Force were unable to achieve the feat once last year.

Elsewhere, the Lions retained top spot on the overall ladder with a 40-38 escape against the Sunwolves in Johannesburg and the Stormers beat the Blues 37-20 in Cape Town.