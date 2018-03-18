Josh Hazlewood hunts new-ball wickets

Josh Hazlewood is keen to improve on his "patchy" new-ball bowling in South Africa, with the prospect of a grassy pitch in Cape Town likely to help.

Hazlewood has been far from disappointing in the opening two Tests of the four-match series, snaring seven scalps at 30.85.

However, the right-armer has failed to capture a wicket in his opening spell during all four of South Africa's innings.

Part of the reason is that reverse-swing has been the most potent trick in the playbook of both sides' pacemen, with the new ball not offering nearly as much unplayable movement off the deck or in the air.

"With the new ball, a little bit patchy," Hazlewood said of his form this series.

"Durban probably wasn't a great new-ball wicket. Obviously a lot of wickets were taken once it started reversing and the ball was a bit older ...(Port Elizabeth) as well to a degree.

"It's definitely something we can work on, we haven't seen a heap of conventional swing. Might have been different if we'd bowled first in the Test just gone.

"But there might be a little bit more in Cape Town or Joburg, so we're working on that."

There is speculation a well-grassed deck will be produced for the third Test that starts on Thursday, especially if Kagiso Rabada's two-Test ban is upheld at Monday's hearing.

Cape Town is in the midst of a water crisis, which has led to the postponement of all club and school cricket fixtures, but Newlands has access to its own borehole water.

Vernon Philander, who has been handled reasonably well by Australia's batsmen in the current series, has an incredible record at the venue and looms as a major hurdle that Australia must clear in their push for a 2-1 series lead.

Two months ago, Philander claimed a career-best innings haul of 6-42 in a Test that ended with a flurry of 18 wickets on day four.

Philander was also man of the match at Newlands in 2011. He helped roll Australia for 47, their lowest Test total since 1902.

Hazlewood, who bowls a good deal quicker but is otherwise a similar bowler to Philander, should also delight in the Cape Town conditions.

"They might leave some grass on it for Vernon, who is pretty good down there most of the time," Hazlewood said.

"I'd be pretty happy.

"Anything with a bit of grass is always good. You don't come across it very often in Test cricket."

Hazlewood backed the tourists to trump South Africa on any surface, even if there is little assistance on offer for the bowlers.

"We're pretty used to that being from Australia. All summer was pretty tough work," he said.