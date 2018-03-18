News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dad fined for choking daughter's 'bully' (clone 39566789)
Dad's message to parents after he choked stepdaughter's 14yo 'bully'

Manly romp to record victory over Eels

Matt Encarnacion
AAP /

A white-hot Manly have announced themselves as a premiership force this season with a historic 54-0 thrashing of a poor Parramatta outfit at Lottoland.

Baby Great White Shark Washes Up on Sydney's Manly Beach
0:35

Baby Great White Shark Washes Up on Sydney's Manly Beach
1212_1130_nat_nrl
0:31

Sea Eagles in salary cap crisis
Sick Turtle is Rescued by Paddleboarder at Manly Beach
10:36

Sick Turtle is Rescued by Paddleboarder at Manly Beach
0909_0500_nat_betting
1:29

NSW police to investigate 48 NRL games in new betting scandal
Mysterious 'sea creature' washes up on beach - but what is it?
0:13

Mysterious 'sea creature' washes up on beach - but what is it?
Snowboarder Billy Morgan takes on the Beast from the East
1:00

Snowboarder Billy Morgan takes on the Beast from the East
Antarctic Sea Ice Hits Second Lowest Point on Record
4:38

Antarctic Sea Ice Hits Second Lowest Point on Record
0228_1600_nat_exmurder
0:32

Man jailed for ex-girlfriends murder
0228_1130_nat_murder
0:30

Man jailed for ex-girlfriend's murder
New lease on life for animals around the globe
1:43

New lease on life for animals around the globe
0309_1800_nsw_parramattascandal2
2:06

Parramatta Eels top players offered secret payments
Cruise ship passenger in voluntary isolation
1:22

Cruise ship passenger in voluntary isolation
 

As temperatures soared close to 40 degrees on Sunday, the Eels got burnt in what was their biggest ever loss to the Sea Eagles.

The nine-try romp also marked the fifth biggest win in Sea Eagles history, as well as the Eels' largest defeat in the Brad Arthur era.

Arthur admitted fans had every right to criticise their performance as soft.

"That's fair. We can only go on the actions and the evidence, the evidence wasn't great. We were blown off the park. It's like we weren't playing the same game," Arthur said.

"We were very embarrassed by that performance."

Compounding the loss was a heavy concussion to hooker Cameron King, who was stretchered from the field after copping a knee to the head from Shaun Lane in the first half.

Tepai Moeroa and Brad Takairangi also picked up head knocks in the second half, while Mitchell Moses was sin-binned for the second week in a row.

The Sea Eagles were leading 30-0 when Jake Trbojevic scored their sixth try in the 54th minute, prompting the ground announcer to lay the boot into the visitors.

"Scoreboard matching the temperature here at Lottoland," he told the 10,502 crowd.

But the home side went on to heap further misery on a stunned Eels outfit, with Curtis Sironen and Lloyd Perrett crossing for soft tries through the middle.

Cherry-Evans rubbed salt into the wounds by sealing their first win of the season with a 68th minute penalty goal that brought up the half-century.

His only flaw was a missed conversion of Jorge Taufua's 79th minute try from the sideline, finishing with a personal tally of 22-points.

Sea Eagles coach Trent Barrett said he was particularly pleased with his team's defence.

"I was confident we'd play well today but I certainly didn't expect the scoreline that it finished up. I'm just more pleased that we could hold them to zero," Barrett said.

"We had to be disciplined there at the back end. It would've been easy to put the cue in the rack, particularly how hot it was.

"But that's what I was most proud of, that we could stick to our guns and be disciplined with and without the ball, and come away with a really good win. Gives a lot of confidence."

The Eels completed the first set of the match but it was all downhill from there, failing to get through a play-the-ball for the next 15 minutes.

And it was Cherry-Evans that almost single-handedly put the Eels to the sword in a 25-minute burst, beginning with his individual effort in the fifth minute.

He then nailed a 40-20 that led to Api Koroisau's try from dummy half, forced a line drop out that resulted in Addin Fonua-Blake's try and assisted on Curtis Sironen's try soon after that.

Back To Top