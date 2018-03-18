Demons' Lampard adds to AFLW knee concerns

The alarming trend of serious knee injuries occurring in the AFLW has continued, with Melbourne's Sarah Lampard the latest casualty.

Sarah Lampard will need a knee reconstruction.

The Demons confirmed on Sunday Lampard ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in their season-ending loss to the Western Bulldogs.

She is the seventh AFLW player to require a knee reconstruction in the lead up to or during the season, following on from the eight players who suffered the same fate last year.

"Having spent the entire season in the rehab group, recovering from a hamstring injury, this is a shattering blow for Sarah, who has been so diligent and determined in her rehab," Demons AFLW football chief Kimberley Morton said.

"Sarah is an extremely popular figure around the club, and I know the club and staff will give her all the support she requires."

Lampard is the third Melbourne player to suffer an ACL injury this year, along with Mel Hickey and Ainslie Kemp.

The Bulldogs' Isabel Huntington and Daria Bannister, Carlton's Brianna Davey and Brisbane's Sam Virgo also required knee reconstructions.

Leading sports physician Dr Peter Brukner contends that female athletes are up to five times more likely to suffer anterior cruciate ligament tears than their male counterparts.

The AFL has partnered with La Trobe University and Melbourne-based clubs in an ACL injury prevention program.