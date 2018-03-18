Savvy to chase trans-Tasman Oaks double

Savvy Coup has been promoted in markets on the Australian Oaks following her victory in the New Zealand equivalent.

All Too Soon is on target for the Australian Oaks after her second against older horses at Rosehill.

Trained by Michael and Matthew Pittman, Savvy Coup won Saturday's New Zealand Oaks at Trentham to join NZ Derby placegetter Danzdanzdance on the second line of betting at $8 for the 2400m-Classic at Randwick on April 14.

Unforgotten, winner of the Group Two Phar Lap Stakes (1500m) at Rosehill on Saturday is also at $8 with Friday's Kembla Grange Classic winner Luvaluva the $6 favourite.

Savvy Coup will attempt to emulate Bonneval who completed the trans-Tasman double last year.

"The way she won we have to go. She's a very fit horse and the last two winners have done the same thing so we'll take that path as well," Matthew Pitman told NZ Racing Desk.

The Stephen Marsh-trained Sofia Rosa was relegated to second behind Fanatic in the 2016 New Zealand Oaks before winning in Sydney.

Two years earlier, the Donna Logan-trained Rising Romance ran second in the NZ Derby before winning the Australian Oaks.

Sydney trainer David Payne is hoping to buck the trend with All Too Soon, runner-up to Multifacets in a 1900m-race at Rosehill on Saturday.

The filly is a daughter of Gallant Tess who Payne trained to multiple Group One placings and is a stablemate to Australian Derby favourite Ace High.

Both horses are raced by their breeder John Cordina.

"She will go to the Vinery and then the Oaks," Payne said.

"The slow pace didn't really suit her, neither did the wide barrier so back to her own age and sex will help at her next start."

All Too Soon is at $15 to win the Oaks.