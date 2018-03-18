Morrison heads to Argentina for G20

Treasurer Scott Morrison is heading to Buenos Aires for a meeting with his counterparts from the world's wealthiest economies.

The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting will be the first such gathering under Argentina's 2018 presidency of the group.

Mr Morrison said while there were signs strong global economic growth should continue, there were risks, including a retreat to inward-looking policies.

"International trade and economic openness have been vital to growth, job creation and development," he said in a statement on Sunday.

"I will stress to my counterparts the importance of keeping our doors to global trade open because there are no winners from trade restrictions."

A key priority of the meeting will be a focus on taxation of the digital economy and ensuring the large multinationals involved pay their fair share of tax.

On the sidelines of the meeting on Monday and Tuesday, Mr Morrison will be holding discussions with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and UK Chancellor Philip Hammond, as well as with his counterparts from Canada, France, Italy and Singapore.

Mr Morrison will return via London where he will be addressing an international FinTech conference at the invitation of Mr Hammond.

"As I have done on other international visits, I will be promoting the success of Australian firms in providing innovative financial services that meet the needs of consumers no matter where they live," Mr Morrison said.

Mr Morrison will also hold a number of meetings with UK business leaders and government representatives.