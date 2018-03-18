Cranbourne trial to set Chautauqua right

Chautauqua will take the first step towards another start in the TJ Smith Stakes when he trials at Cranbourne.

Chautauqua will attempt to get his autumn campaign back on track in a barrier test at Cranbourne.

The 800m-test on Monday is the first of two trials the three-time TJ Smith winner needs to complete before he is eligible to race again.

The Hawkes Racing-trained gelding stayed in the barriers on two occasions at Randwick on February 27 and again refused to jump with the field at Rosehill on March 8 before eventually coming out on his own and following the field around.

Racing NSW stewards ordered Chautauqua to trial twice to show his willingness to jump with the field before allowing him to race again.

Hawkes Racing elected to send the gelding to Melbourne for a change of scenery.

Chautauqua was scheduled to run in an 800m jump-out at Flemington on Friday morning which would have counted as one of two trials, but Hawkes Racing elected to bypass that and head to Cranbourne on Monday.

Managing part-owner Rupert Legh said the gelding had undertaken extensive barrier practice since his latest failure and expects the gelding to pass the Cranbourne test.

"There's nothing wrong with the horse's health, fitness or form," Legh said.

"He's just got to get his head right and I think the rest will take care of itself."

Dubai-bound Illustrious Lad is set to trial against Chautauqua on Monday.

The Peter Gelagotis-trained sprinter is an invitee to the Group One Al Quoz Sprint (1200m) at Meydan on Dubai World Cup night, March 31.

Illustrious Lad and the Bjorn Baker-trained Music Magnate will join forces with the Lindsay Park-trained Faatinah, already a winner in Dubai this year, as representatives for Australia on World Cup night.