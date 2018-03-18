Sexton conquers Six Nats, Wallabies next

Jonathan Sexton did not finish Ireland's Six Nations rugby Test. He had done enough to finish off England, though.

After winning the Six Nations, Johnny Sexton and Ireland will soon be heading to tackle Australia

Soon Sexton and Ireland's attention will turn to doing the same against the Wallabies, who host the European champions in a three-Test series in June.

It'll be their first visit to Australia since 2010 and the first time they've played the Wallabies since Ireland ended Australia's European Tour grand slam hopes with a 27-24 defeat in Dublin in November.

On Saturday, Sexton and especially his fellow senior Ireland teammates finally won the Six Nations grand slam they craved when they beat England 24-15 at Twickenham.

The grand slam was kept alive in the first round when the flyhalf slotted a long-range dropped goal deep in injury time to overcome France 15-13 in Paris.

He injured a muscle in the third round against Wales and struggled to kick cleanly, but arrived at Twickenham relatively pain-free. Then he bloodied his nose in the first half and emptied his tank in the second to the point that he was pulled off for good in the 66th minute.

"He was starting to fatigue, just because of the workload, his confrontational tackle ability, his commitment, and general insanity," coach Joe Schmidt said.

By then, Sexton had had a hand in Ireland's first two tries and converted them.

His up-and-under led to the opening try for centre Garry Ringrose, and his dummy loop-around fooled England and opened the hole that Bundee Aki burst through for CJ Stander's try. Sexton missed the end of the first half to repair his nose and pass concussion protocols, and finally came off with nine tackles, four carries, and two defenders beaten.

"Jonny attracts a fair bit of attention, and he's perfectly happy with that," Schmidt said.

"Some of the attention he brings on himself, trying to smash people back when he's standing on the try-line, making sure they don't get over it. That's how he bloodied his nose in the first place.

"He's such a fantastic contributor to the group. And his intellect, he runs such a sharp game. His high kick was pinpoint at the very edge of Rob Kearney's reach to lead to the first try."

Sexton was around when Ireland won their most recent grand slam in 2009, along with Kearney, who was the starting fullback, and Rory Best, the backup hooker.

But Sexton was a 23-year-old practice opponent and in the squad to learn the ropes. Then-coach Declan Kidney told Sexton he was just as much a part of that winning squad, but Sexton never felt like he was because he did not play.